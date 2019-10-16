



Victoria Beckham gave us our first taste of the much-anticipated Victoria Beckham Beauty line in September with the launch of the Smokey Eye Wardrobe: the essentials to recreate the former Spice Girl’s signature eye makeup look. But now, she’s back with even more must-haves to help you look your best. Enter, Beckham’s new line of easy-to-use lip products.

The former Spice Girl spoke about the new launch, “Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lip liner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I’d introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip look every day.” Beckham’s smokey eye and her well-defined pout? Sign us up!

The new drop consists of two new launches: Bitten Lip Tint ($34) and Lip Definer ($24). The multipurpose lip tint is designed to plump, shade and smooth your lips and it comes in one universal hue that’s not a gloss, nor a stain. Instead, it’s a gel-like formula created with hyaluronic acid that dries down to a natural-matte finish.

Beckham admitted at the launch event for her new products that she also uses a little bit of the lip tint on her eyes, cheeks and lips for a touch of natural color. “My husband told me off the other day because I was in the car, driving the kids to school, having a bit of a no-makeup day and I pulled out my lip stain to put on my lips and David said, ‘You know you’re not meant to put your makeup on whilst driving the car?’”

But the star of the show is the lip defining pencil, which the brand says “may be one of Victoria’s favorite products, ever.” It comes in six waterproof shades of nude for every skin tone — and they work with the Bitten Lip Tint to look defined, but not overdone. At the launch event, the designer also took a moment to reflect on the super bold lip liner she used to wear in the ‘90s. “I try to blend [Lip Definer] better than they used to when I was in the Spice Girls,” she laughs.

Bitten Lip Tint and Lip Definer are available now exclusively at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com, or — if you feel like taking a trip — the Victoria Beckham Dover Street store, for a limited time.

