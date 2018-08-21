Here at Us Weekly, we live for a red carpet — and the VMAs are no exception. The annual event honoring the best and the brightest of music’s creatives is always sure to bring the fire when it comes to the hair, makeup and the gowns and the ladies and gents of the 2018 VMAs certainly delivered. But just because there were some megawatt moments (hello, Jennifer Lopez in Versace and Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford), there were also some underwhelming style moments too.

Today, Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi sat down with style expert Jackie Miranne and Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg as part of our Kim Crawford ‘Wine With the Stars Series’ video series to talk the fashion highs and the not-so-highs of the 2018 VMAs ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20.

The first not-quite-out of the ballpark look for the gang? Blake Lively, whose white pantsuit was perhaps not the most daring outfit she’s ever worn. Dare we say it was matronly? Regardless, Lively has some of the best taste in clothes in Hollywood and she’s been on a style streak, so in our eyes she’ll always be a winner.

Another red carpet look that didn’t quite jive with the gang? Tiffany Haddish, who, we all can agree still looked beautiful, but the eye-catching art deco moment she was rocking didn’t quite come together in the end.

For more of the underwhelming style moments of the 2018 VMAs, watch our roundup here! And if you still can’t get enough, check out our whole livestream where the ladies talk everything from the fashion misses to Cardi B’s baby joke and Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin and more!

