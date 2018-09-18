The world collectively gasped when Meghan Markle (a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex) stepped out of the car at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in her custom Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller wedding dress on Saturday, May 19, and now we’re learning that the Duchess herself was equally in awe of the gorgeous gown. In a trailer for the new documentary Queen of the World, the bride-to-be is seen awestruck at the sight of the completed design just days before the royal wedding.

In the clip, a huge smile comes across the former Suits actress’ face as she admires the dress. She is also seen touching her dramatic 16-foot veil, which served as an ode to the 53 countries that make up the British Commonwealth.

Hand made of a delicate silk tulle (it took 30 workers over 500 hours to create), the trim was embroidered with flowers to represent each country, in addition to two more personal touches — a Wintersweet, which grows on the grounds of Kensington Palace where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live, and a California Poppy, the official flower of the bride’s home state.

Seemingly recognizing the enormous scope of her new job, Markle is heard saying, “53 countries, oh my goodness. It’ll keep us busy” in the video. And while the timeline is not totally clear from the trailer, it would seem as though the footage was captured just prior to the wedding.

Duchess Meghan appears to be wearing the navy Roland Mouret’s Barwick Dress in the footage, which, you may recall, is the same frock she was spotted in the night before her big day when she arrived at Cliveden House Hotel with her mom, Doria Ragland.

The two-part documentary, which will air on ITV, chronicles Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy and how she is sharing her duties with the next generation (i.e. the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex). And if the 40-second clip is any indication, we’re in for one of our most intimate looks yet at life inside the Royal Family.

