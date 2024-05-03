Met Gala Monday is the most important red carpet of the entire year for celebrities, and that means they want to look their best. And for A-list stars, that means going beyond moisturizing and drinking plenty of water.

Celebrities use a plethora of noninvasive treatments to ensure they look the best they possibly can. This year’s gala will be co-chaired by Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya and will be the most star-studded event of the year, so celebs like Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez will be visiting their favorite med spas to make sure they’re shining and glowing before they hit the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Many stars go to Dr. Ryan Neinstein’s office before a big awards show or event for the perfect skin and body treatments. We visited his celeb-frequented space — located above Bergdorf Goodman in NYC — to see what our favorite stars have been asking for this awards season.

“Usually there’s a big surge of celebrities who come in from out of town and need a quick skin tune-up before the red carpet,” nurse Tara Adashev tells Us. “They’re looking for treatments that have almost no downtime but will pack a big punch on the red carpet.”

In this edition of We Tried It, Us Weekly Entertainment Director Travis Cronin went in for the treatments A-listers most commonly ask for leading up to the first Monday in May.

Treatment 1: Lutronic Laser

Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman have both shared their love for this high-tech laser that creates tiny thermal zones in the skin, helping the body to quickly generate new tissue. The procedure treats mild to moderate cases of pigmentation, lesions and dull skin using a magnetic roller tracking system. The entire process only took around eight minutes with very minimal pain, and the downtime is less than 48 hours. While it initially left me with a slight sunburned look, the redness disappeared in two days, and my skin was noticeably more radiant.

Treatment 2: Aquagold Fine Touch

Kardashian has praised this minimally invasive microchannel, microinjector treatment. The Aquagold device is equipped with 24-karat-gold microneedles and is filled with hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin C and a touch of either botox or filler, depending on your aesthetic wishes. Since I was a little insecure about my crow’s feet and forehead lines, Nurse Tara chose to use botox around my eyes and forehead and filler on the high points of my cheekbones, chin and brows — i.e. the areas that first catch the light. The treatment created a semipermanent highlighter look that’s perfect for glowing on the red carpet.

Treatment 3: Lymphatic Drainage

For the final treatment, I looked to stars like Gomez and Jennifer Aniston, who snatch their bodies before a red carpet using a lymphatic drainage massage. The massage technique was first utilized to treat postsurgical swelling as well as injured pro athletes. Now the technique is used to debloat, depuff and slim down areas from the stomach and legs to the back and face. I went to Anna Diamantakos at Liquid Sculpt in NYC to try out the massage.

“Met Gala Monday is my busiest day of the year,” Diamantakos, chief lymphatic therapist and founder and CEO of Liquid Sculpt, tells Us. “Attendees come in for a slimmer waistline but also to detox. Celebs say the drainage leaves them feeling ‘tight and light.’”

The treatment was not your typical relaxing Swedish massage but more of a workout. As soon as the massage was done, my stomach and face were noticeably slimmer.