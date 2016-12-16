Our hearts! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively turned it out for the official debut of their adorable family of four at the unveiling of the Deadpool actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 15. See all the sweet (and stylish) moments in Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!

Clad in head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli, Reynolds, 40, gushed over his wife, Lively, 29. "I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," he said. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.… You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."

Meanwhile, Lively looked on — with her daughter, James, 2, on her lap — wearing a blue Atelier Versace dress, teamed with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, a Jimmy Choo clutch and colorful Christian Louboutin peep-toes. She and the girls eventually joined Reynolds at his star, where they all posed for photos.

To see what James and her little sister (who was born in September, but whose name has yet to be revealed) wore, watch the video! And stay tuned for the scoop on the latest Hollywood trend: leopard-print coats, as modeled by Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and so many more.

