If the Kardashian-Jenner clan does one thing well (aside from, you know, making great reality T.V.) it’s knowing how to bring the glam for a fancy affair. Tristan Thompson’s birthday at Beauty & Essex in L.A. on Sunday, March 11, was no exception — and although Kim and Kanye weren’t there, the rest of the family turned out some serious looks for the celebration, giving Us all loads of style inspiration.

Stars Without Pants: Nicki Minaj, Kourtney Kardashian, Rihanna and More!

Kourtney continued with her penchant for the boxy blazer, but decided to change things up by pairing her olive topper with matching slacks. To keep the outfit sleek, she added a pair of single strap black stiletto sandals for an aesthetic that shouted “I mean business.”

insert @kimkardashian A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 10:19pm PST

Khloe, on the other hand, rocked a bodycon dress that she’s actually worn before! The momma-to-be re-wore a ruched black minidress that she sported earlier in her pregnancy, but paired in with a black silky duster, a white mini Hermes bag and black tassel embellished pumps — quite the footwear-feat for someone as far along in her pregnancy as she is.

See Ivanka Trump’s Washington, D.C., Style Evolution

Matriarch Kris decided to take the glamour to the next level to fete the father of her future grandchild. She not only rocked a draped sweater dress with a black coat with a fur collar and sleeves, but she also added sex appeal with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots and fishnet stockings.

Which brings Us to Kylie: the youngest member of the family flaunted her post-baby body in a sultry Pretty Little Thing Bardot Crop Top that she paired with a pair of Ben Taverniti lace-up front leather pants.

And of course, we can always leave it to Kendall to rock a look that has that effortless supermodel vibe. The leggy lady wore a pair of high-waisted dress slacks (cinched at the waist with an Off-White label belt) with a casual, crisp and cropped white tee. To add just a little more to the look Kendall carried a black Prada mini hobo bag and an avant-garde pair of Off-White x Jimmy Choo pumps.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

All in all, the Kardashian-Jenners turned it out for a majorly chic affair. Can’t get enough of their family fashion moments? Check out how they dressed for a friendly family softball game!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!