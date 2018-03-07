The Kardashian-Jenners are putting the notion that the best workouts are the ones that you do with company into practice. The OG reality TV family stepped out for a game of softball together (even heavily pregnant Khloe was there) and everyone in attendance rocked athleisure in their own way.

First, we have Kendall who continued on her path of championing the new Adidas revamp that debuted at NYFW last month. Not only did the supermodel rock an adorable crop top from the brand with flattering track lines but she also wore a pair of high-waisted shorts. Could this mean that sporty shorts will come back into vogue in favor of leggings? Or is the model maverick simply putting her own twist on big sister Kim’s penchant for bike shorts (which also happens to shared by Kylie.) Of course, Jenner put a supermodel touch to the look by adding ultra-slim frames — a look that has also been rocked by model bestie Gigi Hadid.

Then we have Kris, who is the latest member of the clan to join #TracksuitNation. The momager rocked a classic Adidas two-piece tracksuit to hit the baseball field but made the look even more glam by adding a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag and a pair of oversized aviator frames.

Kourtney gave her look an edgy vibe by rocking a pair of lace-up exercise pants with a Dayglo green crew-neck sweatshirt tucked in — but gave the futuristic look a modern element by taking a page from younger sister Kendall’s book and wearing angular cat eye glasses.

And then we have Kim who rocked, dare we say it, the most extra baseball outfit we’ve ever seen. Not only was she wearing a pair of nude-tone sweats and a shiny gray cropped puffer, but the beauty magnate also rocked a beyond sexy backless sports bra that looped around her shoulders and had one strap across her back. Perhaps not for those of Us who are looking for a ton of support, but for the most fashionable of Us, nonetheless. And of course, Kim was supporting her hubby by wearing a pair of Yeezy’s.

Last but not least. we have Khloe, who continued on her body con maternity dress vibe by rocking a black stretch dress and a duster sweater — but pairing the look with a pair of sneakers so that she could get in on the athleisure vibes, too.

No word on who won the softball game, but they’re all killing it in the fashion one.

