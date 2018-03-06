Is Kim Kardashian trying to tell Us that she has a new fitness video coming our way? The beauty magnate has been giving us her best Jane Fonda of late and upped the ante on Monday, March 5, wearing yet another aerobics instructor-inspired outfit.

The recently-minted mom of three is no stranger to a spandex look, as we are sure you are aware, but this most recent style is notable for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it’s shockingly colorful (though tonal). Kardashian paired a cerulean cropped zipper jacket with a teal tube top and a pair of shiny gray-blue spandex shorts. Perhaps she is moving away from the tans and nudes now that she has shocked Us all by dyeing her platinum mane bright pink (it’s not a wig, btw, she clapped back to those in doubt last week.)

Kim isn’t the only member of her fam to be on board with the retro bike shorts trend. Baby sister Kylie was rocking the trend pre-pregnancy and has also stepped out in the last few weeks wearing a black pair — clearly it’s not a look she is retiring anytime soon.

Full-on spandex not quite your style? Well, Kendall Jenner has been at the forefront of the tracksuits comeback, which she started by rocking Adidas breakaway pants and then totally w-e-r-k-ing the Adidas redux full tracksuit in the spirit of #TracksuitNation founder Armie Hammer. Of course, it wasn’t long until big sis Kourtney Kardashian modeled her own take on the tracksuit while traveling in Tokyo.

The takeaway: it’s chic to look athletic which means if you want to feel as comfortable as you are on-trend, you best get on board with the Kardashians. So what will it be: Spandex shorts or tracksuits?

