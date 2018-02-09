What a time to be alive! Never in a million years did we think that the tracksuit, once reserved for dads off-duty would become fashion-forward — but here we are. Proof: Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin at the adidas Originals by Danielle Cathari presentation on Thursday, February 8, in NYC.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The model duo turned out in full force for the highly anticipated collaboration between the iconic brand and the Amsterdam-based designer — and the remixed looks did not disappoint. Cathari’s deconstructed signature style totally revamped the classic sportswear looks. The iconic tracksuit was reimagined with exaggerated proportions, new materials to play up elongated plants and oversized voluminous bottoms with form-fitting tops and crop tops.

At the presentation, Jenner rocked a black and white revamping of the classic Adidas three-stripe silhouette that was deconstructed — her pants were wide-leg and her jacket was more fitted with a mock-neck silhouette. Baldwin, on the other hand, rocked a more classic (but still reinvented) red version of the tracky with a red bodysuit and oversized puffer coat. In other words, it was Adidas but fashion.

Ashley Graham’s Swimsuits For All Collection Has The Most Flattering Swimsuits — See Every Look!

Jenner was one of the trailblazers in bringing back the tracksuit and even demonstrated a super polished way to style the comfy breakaway pant a few weeks back. And she’s not the only star on board. Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer has adopted the look as his signature off-duty style, modeling the sporty two-piece as he travels across the globe. It looks like #TracksuitNation is becoming a thing — and we’re on board.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!