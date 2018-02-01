Your at-home leisure suit is about to get a major upgrade. Kendall Jenner just brought back the Adidas breakaway pant in an Instagram posted by her longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin on Wednesday, January 31.

We had previously reserved the functional sporty pant for the sidelines of high school sporting events and, perhaps, the occasional “fun” dad — but it turns out that this was a J.V. move on our part. Jenner looks downright chic while lounging on the couch. In Atkin’s pic, Kendall is reclined on the couch, cuddling with a pup with a nubby blanket by her side.The vibe of her outfit may be relaxed-casual but the look is all glamour.

First: the bright red shade of her easy-on-easy-off style adds a fun pop in what could otherwise be a bland look. But Kendall also balanced the athletic attire with something a little bit more sultry: a sheer long-sleeved top. She could easily (and literally) break out of her sweats, throw on a pair of jeans and be on her way to a less casual setting without actually breaking a sweat. Of course, the supermodel paired the look with pearly white Adidas kicks.

To complete the look, Jenner is wearing a full-face of ’90s-style makeup complete with a luscious nude lip and sculpted complexion. Naturally, her sleek bob is also groomed to perfection. Our takeaway? Comfort doesn’t have to mean sloppy, even if you’re sitting at home. Plus, one could always throw on a pair of killer heels with this look and be ahead of the curve in typical supermodel fashion.

