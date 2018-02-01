Blue jean baby, L.A. Lady! Selena Gomez personified this oh-so-famous lyric on Thursday, January 31, by wearing a classic casual ensemble with a pair of customized Re/Done vintage Levis as the focal point. It just goes to show that when it comes to jeans, old-school revamps are all rage — because the Kardashians are on board, too.

Who knew a simple look could be so stylish? Music to our ears — it’s always good to have a classic ensemble on standby for when you need a low key look. Selena’s is the perfect example: first, her high-cut straight leg vintage Re/Done Levis are ultra-flattering, while still relaxed. Even better? Selena took her one-of-a-kind pair of vintage jeans to the next level by having her name embroidered on them! Chic AF.

Unfortunately, the exact pair of jeans she sported aren’t available as the styles in the Re/Done line are one of a kind, but there are a number of similar cuts available from the denim revamping brand. Or, you could always spring for a vintage-style never-been-worn pair from Levis and stitch on your own name for a bespoke touch — the options are endless.

In keeping with her relaxed vibe, the “Wolves” singer paired the jeans with a vintage New Kids on the Block t-shirt (which she wore back in 2016 — nothing like old fave!). Of course, her throwback style was also complemented with some contemporary goods, namely an adorable Louis Vuitton circular cross body bag from Louis Vuitton to her her outfit, as well as a sleek and sporty pair of Puma slip-on sneakers (she is a brand ambassador, after all).

The queen of Instagram isn’t the only star who is on-board with the vintage denim look. The Kardashian Christmas card showcased the entire family (including the little ones) in classic cut Levi’s jeans from the 501 collection and white tanks proving to Us all that sometimes the best life choice is to just throw on some timeless staples and live your life stylishly.

