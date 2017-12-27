We can always count on the Kardashian-Jenner clan for some serious fashion inspo — especially when it comes to their annual holiday card. The 2017 Kardashian Christmas card was no exception, as it gave new life to the classic denim and a white tee pairing that the whole family (Kim, Kanye, Khloe, Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Kendall, Kris, North and Saint — even MJ!) was wearing. Turns out, they were rocking an American classic: Levis.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

DAY 8 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Clearly, the CEO of this year’s card (Kim, according to Kris), was on the money when she chose the iconic jeans brand for their coordinated festive moment. For each day of December leading up to Christmas, the family teased a shot. With every new day, new family members were added to the uber chic portrait!

Meghan Markle Has Mastered the Art of the Full, Natural Lip Courtesy of Killer Lip Gloss — Steal Her Look

DAY 2 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

The best part? This card is timeless and it’s not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner clan has served up this look. The 2017 card references the family’s card from 2006, in which the whole family (even Kylie, who was notably missing this year) wore dark wash denim and white button downs.

DAY 6 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:00am PST

If you’re into the vintage-style high-waisted light wash threads that both Kim and Kourtney sported, you have a few options: you could pick up a pair of the Levis 501 Selvedge Skinny Jeans in Summer Dune or you could head to select Levis Locations in New York and Malibu as well as Levi’s Tailor shops around the world and snag a pair of the brands authorized vintage pre-worn jeans.

Kaia Gerber Just Made the Case for Updating the Classic Cardigan With a Crop

Looking to be matchy-matchy with the little ones in your family? Grab a pair of Levis Lilttle Boys 505 Straight leg jeans or Levis Little Girls 715 Taylor Thick Stitch Bootcut Jeans to give your mini-mes an outfit that is straight out of Saint and North’s playbook.

Can’t get enough of the Kardashian family style? Check out the pics from their annual Christmas Eve Party (Kylie included!).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!