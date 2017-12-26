Here’s proof that pregnant Kylie Jenner attended her mom Kris Jenner‘s Christmas Eve party — she posed for a couple of photos with half-sister Khloé Kardashian, who’s also pregnant.

Kardashian, 33, who confirmed last week that she’s expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared the pics on Snapchat on Tuesday, December 26.

In the photo booth pics, the Lip Kit maven, 20, who’s expecting her a girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, wears a leather jacket over a long-sleeve dress. The photos are cropped at the bustline, so Kylie’s baby bump isn’t visible.

She also revealed long, flowing dark locks, in contrast to the shoulder-length bob she unveiled at the end of November, when she asked her BFF Jordyn Woods to hack at her hair with a pair of kitchen scissors.

There was speculation that the youngest Jenner sibling — who has been keeping a low-profile since news broke of her pregnancy in September — didn’t attend her mom’s annual holiday bash, but Kardashian quizzed her sister about it in a Snapchat video on Christmas morning.

“People think you weren’t there last night,” Khloé said.

“I was,” Jenner insisted, prompting Khloé to add, “She’s a secret little bunny.”

As previously reported, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kylie and half-brother Rob Kardashian, celebrated the holiday at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Calabasas, California, home on Christmas morning, donning festive PJs, eating breakfast and sharing a mountain of presents.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kylie is quietly prepping for the arrival of her baby girl, decorating a nursery and stocking up on necessities with the help of sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and mom Kris.

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” the source told Us in October. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

