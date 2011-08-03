Rebecca Romijn: What’s in My Bag?

“I feel like a magician pulling tricks out of my hat!” Rebecca Romijn tells Us Weekly about the must-haves in her $1,000 Coach ‘Kristin’ satchel. “I’m like a walking entertainment center.”

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s hottest handbags

But in addition to being a mom to twin two-year-old girls Charlie and Dolly and having the essentials to keep them occupied, the actress also relies on a few organizational and grooming items to help her get through the day-to-day. “The iPhone is great for toddlers,” the 38-year-old explains. “I have Itsy Bitsy Spider and Old MacDonald apps.” The complete list, below:

Smashbox O-Gloss Intuitive Lip Gloss ($22, sephora.com)

Kevyn Aucoin The Celestial Bronzing Veil ($45, dermstore.com)

Oliver Peoples Shean Sunglasses ($310, oliverpeoples.com)

VIX Bikini ($160, vixswimwear.com)

Lodis Audrey Mini Card Case ($32, lodis.com)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!