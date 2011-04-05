Keri Hilson: What’s In My Makeup Bag?

If her R&B career doesn’t pan out, Keri Hilson could probably snag a job at Sephora. “I’m a real fragrance freak! I collect perfumes as a hobby,” the 28-year-old stunner tells Us. So what other beauty products is she obsessed with?

Gucci Guilty ($55, sephora.com)

“My top two favorite [fragrances] are both Gucci.”

Gucci Flora ($49, sephora.com)

“[It] smells like fresh-cut flowers — perfect for spring.”

Ulta sponge wedges ($7 for a pack of 96, ulta.com)

Epicuren Acidophilus Probiotic Facial Cream ($60, epicuren.com)

“My dermatologist, Dr. Lancer, recommends this moisturizer.”

MAC eye shadow palette in Gentle Fume ($49, maccosmetics.com)

MAC Mineralize Blush in Warm Soul ($22, maccosmetics.com)

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Fairest Nude ($9, lorealparisusa.com)

“I like this L’Oreal lip color because it’s the perfect complement to a smoky eye.”

Pop Lash Wow ($18.50, ulta.com)

“It makes my lashes superlong!”

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Lip Gloss ($7, victoriassecret.com)

Olay Regenerist UV Regenerating Lotion with SPF 30 ($30, drugstore.com)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!