If you’ve ever wondered what fan-favorite Real Housewives stars were wearing when delivering juicy gossip, indulging in screaming matches or spilling tea during confessionals — your prayers have been answered.

Nathan Capistrano, a fashion writer and researcher, has taken on the task of revealing fashion credits from the most iconic scenes in Housewives history. The style enthusiast shares the details via X and has quickly been dubbed the “best account” by fans.

On Monday, March 18, Capistrano revealed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes was wearing a butterfly-adorned frock from Emilio Pucci’s spring/summer 2012 collection when she hosted a pajama party during season 6 of the franchise, which aired in 2013.

The gathering was far from relaxing and saw Leakes, now 56, diss Kenya Moore when she arrived at the soirée over an hour late. “You look fabulous,” Moore, now 53, told Leakes, who quickly said back, “You don’t.” The party also saw Kandi Burruss nearly fight Cynthia Bailey’s sister Malorie. (Leakes left the franchise ahead of season 13 after starring on the show since its debut in October 2008.)

“you look fabulous”

“you don’t!” nene leakes gathering kenya in an emilio pucci s/s 2012 dress by peter dundas during the infamous “pillow talk” in ‘RHOA: season 6’ pic.twitter.com/2lSOIIsKBf — Nathan (@muglerize) March 18, 2024

Earlier this month, Capistrano shared that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna wore a sheer Elizabeth and James dress from the brand’s spring/summer 2015 line when she delivered the memorable line “it’s wackadoodle time” during season 5. For context, Rinna — who joined the show during season 5 in 2014 and left at the end of season 12 — was referring to RHOBH alum Kim Richards and her sobriety. The moment has since become a popular TikTok audio.

“it’s wackadoodle time” lisa rinna wearing an elizabeth and james s/s 2015 dress during her confessionals in ‘RHOBH: season 5’ pic.twitter.com/q20HrRsE2m — Nathan (@muglerize) March 6, 2024

Perhaps the most incredible fashion credit from the account came when Capistrano identified the shoes Aviva Drescher wore when throwing her prosthetic leg around during season 6 of The Real Housewives of New York City. The fake limb was styled in a pair of Jimmy Choo heels from the fall/winter 2010 collection.

Drescher, now 53, explained why she tossed the prosthetic in a 2014 interview with E! News, sharing, “[Heather Thompson] was standing over me, yelling at me, calling me a fake and blah, blah, blah. It just gave me this knee-jerk reaction to take my leg and slam it on the table. It is what it is.”

Drescher, who appeared on RHONY for only two seasons, lost her leg at the age of six following an accident on a dairy farm in Upstate New York.