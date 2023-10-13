According to Gabby Windey, blondes have more fun — but red hair may be where it’s at.

Windey, 32, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her hair color journey while chatting about her new Cupshe collaboration. The collection is a holiday capsule that features part-ready styles for women, including dresses, blouses and accessories.

“This is my natural color,” Windey told Us of her current sunny strands. The TV personality is most known for having a brunette mane, which she rocked throughout her season 19 of The Bachelorette. “I was blonde in my previous life before Bachelor. … So, keeping it dark was somewhat harder because when my roots grew out, it was gray.” (Windey revealed in an August 30 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast that producers allegedly “wouldn’t” allow her to dye her locks while filming.)

Windey went on to share that she likes to “play” with her hair and teased a future makeover. “I swear I’m going to go red one day. I just don’t know when. I know everyone will freak out, but don’t say you weren’t warned.”

She added, “Right now, I’m fully on the blonde train. I have an appointment [this month] to go even lighter — until my hair fries and then I’ll switch. … Everyone will hate it for the first week and then come around.”

In addition to chatting about transforming her tresses, Windey candidly discussed her relationship with writer and comedian Robby Hoffman.

“I think the best thing is that we’re both girls,” Windey told Us. “I feel we’re best friends, and we can talk for hours. We have a lot of the same views, we have similar experiences. It really feels like an ideal relationship where you’re friends first, but also with a connection and an attraction. It just doesn’t get much better than that.”

Windey revealed via Instagram in August that she’s been dating a woman. After appearing on Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, Windey was the colead for season 19 of The Bachelorette and was briefly engaged to Erich Schwer. The former couple called it quits in November 2022, less than two months after Schwer’s proposal aired on the Bachelorette season finale.

“It’s hard to get it out all right now but I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating,” Windey said in an Instagram Story video on August 2. “You know I love to stir the pot and tease, but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation — because I’m dating a girl.”