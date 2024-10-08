A keen subscriber to porcelain skin, a red lip and a retro eyeliner flick, Taylor Swift rarely deviates from her signature beauty look.

But when the Grammy-award winner turned out on Monday, October 7, to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce when the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints, she added a new twist with glittering temporary freckles across her nose and cheeks.

Always one to dress the part of the stylish supportive girlfriend, Swift’s strategic use of sparkle radiated Kansas Chief’s team spirit. Indeed, even Travis’s brother, Jason Kelce, was bejeweled.

While filming his “Monday Night Countdown” cohosts kickoff, Jason took a quick time-out from discussing Travis’s stats to praise Swift’s outfit as cameras cut to her arrival, commenting: “Look at that now. She’s got the part on right there. That looks good.”

Related: Taylor Swift‘s Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce‘s Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Perhaps Monday evening’s glittering game-day beauty wasn’t just inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs team colors, but a tribute to her fans.

As true T. Swift purists can attest, no Eras concert would be complete with a stadium of Swifties in similarly sparkling looks inspired by the singer’s sequin-covered stage costumes while performing renditions of “1989,” “Lover” and “Reputation” in sequined rhinestone leotards and sparkly glam to match.

Swifties everywhere can get the same glitter freckles as the singer. Designed by Aliett Buttelman of Fazit Beauty, the set — aptly titled “Team Spirit” — comes at a cool $15.99, allowing the singer’s fans to save the rest for tickets to Swift’s next concert.

Watching her beloved Travis from the stands, Swift paired her shimmering constellation of red-and-gold gold speckles with a plaid frock from British Label Vivienne Westwood. The late Dame of Punk, as she was known in her time, Westwood’s designs, and her approach to tartan, have become synonymous with rule-breaking — both in fashion and in general.

Related: Taylor Swift Wears Knee-High Boots and Leather Gloves to the 2024 VMAs Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Taylor Swift is in the building. Swift, 34, looked striking in a yellow-and-black plaid Dior dress with black shorts underneath at the Wednesday, September 11, 2024 MTV Video Music Awards show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She accessorized the look with a matching choker, knee-high black Stuart Weitzman boots and […]

Swift is continuing her rebellious style streak, so to speak, as Monday evening marked her second major plaid moment in recent weeks. Just under a month ago, she attended the 2024 VMAs in yellow-and-black tartan plucked right off John Galliano’s Resort 2025 runway.

On Monday, Swift’s look was woven with decidedly romantic details. See the sweetheart, off-the-shoulder neckline and softly draped miniskirt — all the better to show off the towering knee-high boots that were an edgier alternative to the game day sneakers seen in the stands.