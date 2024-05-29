Will Smith’s red carpet style took a decidedly different direction when he attended the Berlin premiere of his upcoming movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, on Monday, May 27.

The 55-year-old actor steered clear of his usual tailored attire and instead opted to wear an oversized Fear of God suit to the event.

The gray suit featured a baggy blazer, matching baggy trousers and a large off-white shirt, which he wore underneath. Smith accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a chunky chain necklace and lace-up sneakers.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is typically known for taking a more traditional approach to his red carpet style, often opting to wear tailored and formal looks like the three-piece brown suit he wore at the London premiere of his film Emancipation in December 2022.

Smith was joined at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere by his co-star, Martin Lawrence. Lawrence, 59, looked equally stylish in an all-black suit featuring silver sequins on his shoulders, aviator sunglasses and black patent leather buckle shoes.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which hits theaters on June 5, follows Miami police officers Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they investigate the accusation that their late Captain Conrad Howard had ties to the Romanian Mafia. The movie is the fourth in the comedy franchise, which began in 1995 with the release of Bad Boys. Since then, two other sequels have been made; Bad Boys II in 2003 and Bad Boys for Life in 2020.

“With this movie we’re being really aggressive in stretching what you can do in a summer action movie,” Smith told Empire in a May interview. “There’s a spiritual aspect to it that I think people will be like, ‘Okay, that’s an interesting evolution for Marcus’ character.’”

In the same interview, Lawrence added that he has no plans to stop making future Bad Boys movies with Smith.

“I’m going to carry on as long as my brother carries on,” he told the publication. “It’ll be very hard to get rid of me.”