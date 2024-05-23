Jada Pinkett Smith showed up in Dubai to support Will Smith‘s latest project.

Pinkett Smith, 52, wowed on the red carpet in a black-and-white Iris van Herpen dress while attending a screening of Smith’s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Wednesday, May 22. She posed for photos alongside Smith’s costars Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi but did not appear to join her husband in front of the cameras.

The actress gave fans a closer look at her structural outfit via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing two fashionable photos, one of which showed the gown’s billowing cape. “In a region that loves architecture… @irisvanherpen is perfect for a Dubai red carpet✨,” she captioned the pics.

Smith, 55, was all smiles at the event while celebrating his film. He stepped out in style, wearing a dapper three-piece suit as he took on the red carpet with costar Martin Lawrence.

“Well that was a FANTASTIC way to kick this thing off!” Smith wrote via Instagram after the premiere. “Thank You Dubai!! @badboys back on the move.”

Smith and his wife have put on a united front despite being candid about their ups and downs as a couple. In October 2023, Pinkett Smith revealed that the pair had been separated for six years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told People. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

In a separate interview with Today, Pinkett Smith explained why neither she nor Smith had filed for divorce. “I think just not being ready yet,” she said. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn’t figured that out.”

She noted that “a lot” of factors played into the troubles in the pair’s marriage. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” the Girls Trip star added. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Pinkett Smith further revealed that she was surprised Smith referred to her as his “wife” when he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there [in our relationship],” she recalled of the incident in an October 2023 NBC News special. “We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time. … I’m really worried for Will, because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Rock, 59, told her after the frenzy that he “meant no harm” by making a joke about her shaved head. “I was really worried about Will, and Will’s still talking because now he’s mad because Chris is talking to me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “And I go, ‘Chris, this is about some old s–t.’ That’s all I could think to say. And I couldn’t really take in his apology.”

Despite experiencing some rocky moments in their relationship — some of which were detailed in her memoir, Worthy — Pinkett Smith declared in November 2023 that she and Smith are “staying together forever.”

“I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “That’s been a journey all in itself.”

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Easter with their kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, as one big happy family. Smith shared a sweet selfie in March with his mother, Caroline Bright, brother Harry and son Trey, 31, whom he shares with Sheree Zampino.