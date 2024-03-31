Will Smith posed with the whole family for an Easter Sunday group photo.

Smith posted the group selfie via Instagram on Sunday, March 31. The photo was captioned, “It’s my Mom ‘n’em. Happy Easter errybody!” Among the smiling faces were Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, as well as Smith’s mother, Caroline Bright, his brother Harry and son Trey, 31, whom he shares with Sheree Zampino.

Also featured in the group were Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her husband, Rodney Norris.

Pinkett Smith opened up about her and Smith’s relationship in fall 2023 amid the release of her memoir, where she revealed that their marriage had taken a turn. However, on a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she explained that despite being separated since 2016, they would always remain a couple.

“We’re staying together forever,” Pinkett Smith said at the time. She added that she and Smith had “tried” to stay apart, to no avail. (The couple tied the knot in 1997.)

Related: Inside the Stars Festive Easter 2024 Celebrations It’s a very hoppy Easter for many celebrities, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and their almost-full house of kids. “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams,” Victoria, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 31, sharing photos of her brood on a boat. David, 48, and […]

“I think that one of those next stages in relationships is when you really learn how to accept yourself fully, you really learn how to accept your partner fully as well,” Pinkett Smith added. “That’s been a journey all in itself.”

Speaking with host Drew Barrymore, Pinkett Smith explained that the 2022 Academy Awards, wherein Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television for making a joke at her expense, brought the couple closer together.

“You learn how to accept everyone else even when you’re dealing with their shadow,” the actress explained. “You just learn how to embrace the light of people as well as the shadow. I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris as who he is. And myself as well. And that’s what it’s about. We’re all here just trying to figure it out.”

Related: Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships — but it’s far from picture-perfect. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Pinkett Smith did not get the role — Nia Long ended up playing the part — […]

Pinkett Smith opened up about the status of her marriage in an October 2023 interview with People, revealing that she and Smith had separated almost six years before the 2022 Oscars.

Pinkett Smith and Smith have faced significant ups and downs in their marriage over the years, with the Girls Trip star admitting that by 2016 “we were just exhausted with trying.” At the time of The Slap, Pinkett Smith said they were “still figuring it out” and “doing some really heavy-duty work together” on their relationship.

However, Pinkett Smith made an appearance on CBS Mornings in early November of last year to discuss the infamous Oscars incident and how the couple’s relationship changed. “Being there with him that night, what I did know was that I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife,” she said at the time.