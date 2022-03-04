Up to interpretation. It isn’t Willow Smith’s first time getting a tattoo, but her latest ink may be her largest yet. The 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 3, to show her 9.9 million followers her latest design, which was completed by tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez.

“My manz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!” the “Whip My Hair” singer captioned a picture of a massive design on her arm. As for what the ink depicts? Well, it’s kind of abstract.

There’s a sorcerer-esque hand, a tornado situation, some math equations and greek letters to boot. Basically, it’s pretty complex. That said, the attention to detail is impeccable — and fans took notice.

“Wow that is absolutely exquisite,” a user wrote, while another said, “Uuuuu I was waiting for the day you would tattoo your love for physics, Ray killed it!” Someone else chimed in: “Yooo this is the wildest tattoo I’ve seen sooo unique.”

Willow’s latest design is placed above a flower tattoo she debuted in November 2021 to symbolize her “gratitude.” On her other arm, she’s already built a half sleeve. She has a handful of geometric designs, the lifespan of a lotus and a depiction of a Hindu goddess.

While the singer is all about her expanding artwork, she did admit on an episode of Red Table Talk that she was hesitant to show her father, Will Smith, her ink.

“I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad,” she explained. But everything went over A-ok. “I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you.”

While Willow is well on her way to having a complete sleeve, her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, is just getting started.

The Matrix actress turned to tattoo artist Dr. Woo in August 2021 for a design depicting a handful of goddesses that champion women. “I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now! Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma,” she captioned her post, adding hashtags #MataSita, #Allat, #Oshum and #QuanYin.

In addition to her mythological design, Jada also has a tattoo of a lotus. She originally got the ink in May 2021 alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow.

“Look what we did!! Thank you @drwoo for your patience and generosity of your craft and spirit. Now I want a sleeve!!! Check us out,” she captioned her post.

