The 2018 Golden Globes didn’t contain many surprises, except when it came to a L’Oreal hair commercial featuring Winona Ryder. And the ad triggered a big, somewhat emotional response on Twitter.

The one-minute commercial for L’Oreal’s Elvive line opened with an actress wearing a full-length black dress as she paces up and down in a dressing room, her face not shown.

She then reclines on a sofa and runs her fingers through her lustrous long brown hair before going to sit at a lighted mirror (and we’re still unable to clearly see her face but it looks like the Stanger Things actress).

Next, she holds a script as she runs over her lines and the camera pans to a gorgeous bunch of roses with a card that says, “Break a leg! With all my love, M.”

More gorgeous, face-obscuring hair shots follow before a man comes to the door to tell the actress, “We’re ready for you.”

The camera follows her towards the set and circles around to reveal Ryder as the music builds.

“Everyone loves a comeback,” reads a line on the screen. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

And that’s when the Twitterverse erupted, feeling a little surprised to find that it was just a shampoo commercial (albeit one directed by Roman Coppola).

“F–K YOU L’ORÉAL FOR MAKING ME THINK WINONA RYDER HAD A NEW NBC SERIES CANCEL BLINDSPOT AND GIVE HER ONE NOW,” one fan commented.

“Just saw the L’Oréal ad with Winona about damaged hair and it literally made me choked up,” tweeted another.

“I’m buying the whole @Loreal Elvive line cause Winona 4 ever,” wrote another fan, echoing the tattoo that her former fiancé Johnny Depp used to have on his bicep.

“L’Oreal’s commercial with Winona Rider deserved a nomination,” another commented. “The build-up was great.”

Read more reactions below.

me watching winona on my tv during the golden globes even though i’ve already watched the commercial 645 times, come up with 7 conspiracies on who “M” could be, and already have money stored away to buy the entire elvive collection pic.twitter.com/kIg6nB8qA1 — kam (@purewinona) January 8, 2018

Me after watching the Winona Ryder hair commercial #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dO1gucRKkb — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 8, 2018

golden globe for winona ryder for not even showing up to the awards and still stealing the show #GoldenGlobes — kam (@purewinona) January 8, 2018

ummm could we not compare Winona Ryder to an old pile of damaged hair #goldenglobes — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) January 8, 2018

Oh my God this Elvive Winona commercial just made me tear up?? — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 8, 2018

WINONA RYDER WASN'T EVEN THERE AND SHE WAS THE QUEEN OF THE GOLDEN GLOBES I LOVE A TRULY ICON WHO DESERVES NOTHING BUT LOVE pic.twitter.com/PiNSkEl3Fd — dana scully (@fuckuufknfucker) January 8, 2018

