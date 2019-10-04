YouTuber Nikita Dragun: What It’s Like to Share Kylie Jenner’s Glam Squad





YouTube star Nikita Dragun is into full glam right now — and it’s hard not to love her for it. Stylish got all the details on how she keeps up her looks at her Dragun Beauty pop-up shop at the Beverly Center in L.A. Oh, and she also spilled the goal that she and Kylie Jenner share when they’re getting ready for a night out!

“I’m all about the working woman and the person that’s on the go, but recently, I find myself asking, ‘Where’s the glamour? Where’s the cool?'” the 23-year-old beauty influencer explained.

“My wild days are made up of wigs, a spray tan, nails, fashion, and looks. … I feel the most beautiful when I’m getting into my mode and it can take a really long time, like 3 to 4 hours sometimes,” she dished.

While that may sound like a big commitment to some, Dragun says that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star realizes the importance of nailing a look from head to toe as well.

“We have had the same makeup artist and we know the same people. We both understand that getting an artist to be able to make you look like your photos is the biggest thing,” she revealed.

“When we’re at a party we’ll be like, ‘Let me get the look’ and examine each other and have this whole moment. It’s a full presentation and some girls get it and some girls don’t.”

Another one of Jenner’s attributes that the social media star admires is her ability to captivate her fans. “She’s able to keep this kind of allure. I think she gives everyone what they want in a sense, but also nothing at all. I think that’s the true talent and the power in that… to keep people guessing.”

If you don’t have time to put a full face of makeup on before heading out the door, Dragun recommends few key products to amp up your look.

“You should throw on a little something here and there, like an eyelash at least,” she suggested. “My core product is the color corrector and it was life changing for me because I used to put on foundation and it just wouldn’t work.”

Of course, Dragun says it’s all about how you feel about yourself at the end of the day. “I just have an attitude. For a long time I was very shy. I’ve always been obnoxious and crazy and wild, but there was a period where I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I need to pull it back a little.’ I think now I’m in this empowered age of knowing, ‘This is me and I know what I want,” she told Stylish.

When Dragun needs a boost of reassurance, she likes to spend time by herself to feel rejuvenated again. “I always pick myself up by doing a dance session. I turn on really good music and have a lot of food and mentally I just take that time to cocoon and rebuild myself. I don’t think people take enough time to themselves or like to be alone anymore, but it’s really important, ” she revealed.

The Dragun Beauty pop-up shop is a Self Employed production and will be open from Friday, October 5 to Sunday, October 13 at The Beverly Center.

