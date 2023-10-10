Zendaya never fails to wow fashion fans with her bold and daring looks, and last night was no exception.
In a video that was uploaded by her stylist, Law Roach, on Monday, October 9, Zendaya, 27, was seen striking a sultry pose while leaning up against a wall in a Paris restaurant. The caption reads simply: “Westwood in Paris… Private Collection.”
The outfit in question is from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 2023-2024 collection. It features an off-the-shoulder striped corset top that left Zendaya’s collarbone and left shoulder on full display. The top flows out into dramatic puff sleeves and cinches in at the waist before flaring out at the hip. The top’s matching striped straight-leg trousers are simple and timeless. Zendaya pulled the look together with a brown belt and brown pointed heels.
This is not the first time the Dune star has worn Westwood. Roach has been dressing Zendaya in Westwood’s designs for years — perhaps most famously, the silk white gown Zendaya wore to the 2015 Oscars.
Zendaya and Roach, 45, have been working together since 2011, shortly after Zendaya landed her first major role as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom ‘Shake It Up’ in 2010.
In an interview with The Cut in March 2023, Roach opened up about his experience styling the famous actress, saying that the pair has worked to “elevate each other” in an industry that initially failed to take both of them seriously.
“The way that we came into the industry, nobody wanted to touch either one of us. Like nobody wanted to lend me clothes. Nobody wanted to dress her ’cause, at that time, Disney girls weren’t considered real actresses,” Roach explained in the interview. “So we pinkie swore to each other that I would do my part. She would do her part. And we would do it together.”
Roach went on to tell The Cut that neither he nor Zendaya call all of the shots when deciding what she will wear. Rather, it’s a collaboration — apparently rare in Hollywood. “It’s not so many that really give me that,” Roach revealed. “And those are the ones that the work becomes iconic and legendary, and people talk about it, because it’s the synergy that I need, and it’s the ability and the allowance to be able to fly, right? It’s always the best.”