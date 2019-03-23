The Academy Award winner was a natural choice to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador. “Emma embodies perfectly the Louis Vuitton woman, she has a strong sense of style, elegant yet modern,” Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière tells Us. “I love dressing Emma who inspires me as a talent. I am always so impressed by her choices as an actress and producer, and her confidence on the red carpet,” he says.

Emma’s stylist, Petra Flannery, is the fashion force behind her ensembles. “Collaborating with Emma is a lot of fun. These days we travel to Paris for shows together and truly enjoy the creative process of trying on the latest looks and working with Louis Vuitton to design amazing clothes,” Flannery tells Us. She adds: “Louis Vuitton is such a great fit for Emma because the brand is modern, yet there is a classic appeal, very much Emma’s style. I love how forward-thinking and modern its designs are, and I love Nicolas Ghesquière.”

“I love dressing Emma because of her confidence and spirited sense of fashion,” Flannery muses. Some of her favorite looks are from the Palm Springs Film Festival, “The silver and floral motif was the perfect touch for Palms Springs, California,” and the London Film Festival Favorite Premiere, about which she says, “The silvery pale blue fabric and elegant silhouette was designed to shine on Britain’s grand red carpet.” Another standout for Flannery, the SAG Awards: “Louis Vuitton’s gilded take on the pant look, and nod to the Favourite.”

Whether it’s an intricately embellished gown or a tux-inspired jumpsuit, the actress always looks flawless. Scroll through to see some of Stone’s best Louis Vuitton red carpet moments, including a floral-print matching two-piece, sleek red satin mini dress and custom glass-beaded design.