All the models that walked the runway during the pre-taped 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show are incredibly stunning, but there’s a special set of ladies we look forward to every year: the original Angels and, as usual, the crew didn’t fail to bring sexy to the runway for the show, which filmed in Shanghai and airs on November 28, 2017. See Alessandra Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro, Adriana Lima and the other Angels flaunt their stuff!