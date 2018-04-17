With the first weekend of Coachella in the books, music festival season is officially underway. And while the Palm Springs desert was filled with the usual bounty of crop tops, denim cutoffs and bikini tops, a surprising footwear trend emerged. Models like Romee Strijd, Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls forewent springtime sandals and sneakers in favor of chunky combat boots — and you may want to get your hands on a pair of the classic ‘80s style before this weekend’s Coachella round two.

Proving that there is no limit to the boot’s styling possibilities, each lady rocked a distinctly different look. Smalls was sexy in tan cargo culottes and a lace-up top that she paired with suede flatforms at the #REVOLVEfestival on Sunday, April 15, while Baldwin was the epitome of festival-chic in jean shorts, a lacy bustier, white cat eye shades and matching velcro boots. Victoria’s Secret Angel Strijd, meanwhile, was thematic in camouflage pants and a long-sleeve crop top that she accessorized with black boots, a fanny pack and shield-shaped shades.

While the utilitarian style is a surprise shoe choice for the warm-weather festival, the models of the moment have certainly made the case for the trend. There are countless variations of the cult-favorite silhouette, and we’ve rounded up a few inspired by Smalls, Baldwin and Strijd’s laid-back style. Keep scrolling to see our favorite combat boots!