Just weeks after debuting its 2018 issue, Sports Illustrated is giving us a sneak peek of its 2019 Swimsuit edition, announcing Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil as the winners of its first-ever open casting call. Both ladies had appeared in teeny tiny bikinis in the 2018 issue as part of the search and were named official members of the 2019 Rookie Class at a blowout bash in Las Vegas over the weekend hosted by current SI covergirl Danielle Harrington.

Their SI journey began in March 2017, when the iconic brand asked aspiring swimsuit models to post 60-second Instagram videos with the hashtag #SISwimSearch. Kostek and Kalil beat out over 5,000 applicants for the coveted spots, and while the debut of the 2019 issue is nearly a year away, we’ve decided now is as good a time as any to get to know the gorgeous gals. Keep scrolling to see some of their cutest bikini pics and social media snaps!