The People’s Choice Country Awards are upon Us once again — which means country music’s biggest names are showing off their fiercest and most fabulous fashion looks on the red carpet.

The second annual awards show, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 26, featured A-list stars like Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and more. The live two-hour event was hosted by five-time Grammy-winning country music legend Shania Twain, who called the emcee gig a “full circle” moment.

“It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing,” Twain said of the ceremony. “I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends … I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all-access.”

Lambert, meanwhile, who was also nominated for Female Artist of 2024, received the Country Icon Award during the show.

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s executive vice president for live events and specials, said in an August press release. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet: