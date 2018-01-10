Time is up! Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, and Kerry Washington are just a few of the many leaders that have banded together to support the gender equality movement. The Time’s Up goal is to banish sexual harassment and assault and promote equality and empowerment for all. Time’s Up has launched a merch shop which pledges to donate 100% of their proceeds to Times’ Up Legal Defense Fund, which provides subsidized legal services for anyone subjected to sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.