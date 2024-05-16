Stars are rocking the red carpet at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.

The biggest names in the genre brought their fashion A-game to the Thursday, May 16, event, held at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. We’re talking glamorous gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits and more.

The 59th annual soirée was hosted by Reba McEntire — for the 17th time — and she had Us swooning over her fabulous outfit. In addition to hosting, McEntire, who was named ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1994, is taking the stage to perform her new single, “I Can’t.”

She previously teased her performance look, telling ABC News earlier this month, “I just saw my outfit yesterday. It’s absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait to have it. I’m really excited about it.”

Other performers include Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. When it comes to nominations, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are up for Entertainer of the Year.

Keep scrolling to the best red carpet looks from the 2024 ACM Awards and tune into the show live on Prime Video: