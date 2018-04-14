Alicia Vikander plays action hero Lara Croft in her latest blockbuster Tomb Raider, and the Swedish actress brings that same sense of fearlessness to her red carpet style. Brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the Academy Award winner picks gowns from the luxe line that mirror her character — equal parts feminine and fierce. That last part is particularly important to note, as the star is all about a strong image right now, telling Us recently, “I didn’t grow up having a lot of female action stars to look up to. Now we live in very different times.” She continued, “In this film, I love the fact that she doesn’t have supernatural powers. I hope that it’s a young woman that a young audience can relate to.” But that’s why this partnership makes so much sense – bold is what we’ve come to expect from the brand. Nicolas Ghesquière, design director for Louis Vuitton, uses intricate embroidery, romantic ruffles and custom prints to craft the iconic label’s layered masterpieces. Vikander slays in his creations, and chooses pieces that feel both effortless and powerful. From romantic off-the-shoulder silk maxis to edgy wool mini skirts, the actress rules the red carpet. Scroll down to see her best looks!