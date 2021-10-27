All about elegance! Stars slipped into stunning, chic and sparkly ensembles for the American Ballet Theater’s Fall Gala, which was held on Tuesday, October 26.

The evening marked the ABT’s first in-person gala since 2019 and was held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. The event showcased the world premiere of Jessica Lang’s ZigZag and was set to songs recorded by Tony Bennett.

While the night was all about the artistry, it became clear from the second celebrities began stepping onto the red carpet that fabulous fashion would also have a few seconds in the spotlight. Because from Molly Ringwald’s peach-colored velvet slip dress to Olivia Palermo’s simply stunning black mini, there was no shortage of stellar style at the event.

Ali Wentworth and Brooke Shields were hands-down one of the best duos on the red carpet, as they served up an amazing matchy-matchy moment. The 56-year-old star stunned in a lace midi dress by Michael Kors, while Wentworth, 56, donned a strikingly similar ensemble.

Diane Kruger was another style standout from the evening. The 45-year-old actress shimmered in a sequin minidress by Carolina Herrera — and the sheer detail on her dress was enough to leave Us speechless.

Her sparkly number, which she paired with bow-embellished stilettos and a chic clutch, was also a special shoutout to the evening’s event. Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Anderson, was responsible for designing the costumes for the performance going down inside Lincoln Center.

Tommy Dorfman also got aboard the little black dress train, arriving in a stunning strappy number with detailing down the back. She styled her hair sleek and smooth, putting an emphasis on the fringe bangs.

On the other end of the color spectrum was Misty Copeland, who looked absolutely radiant in a crisp, white bubble dress. The dancer accessorized her look with some sparkly shoes and a Flower Strass Buckle Clutch from Roger Vivier, which retails for $1,675.

Men brought their best too, as Leiv Schrieber looked dapper as ever in a sleek tuxedo. Jordan Roth, a theater producer, decided to have a bit more fun with his fashion, arriving in a fringe and feather ivory ensemble.

To see all of these stars and more of the stunning style from the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best fashion moments from the evening, ahead.