Halloween shopping just got a lot less scary. ScreenBid is hosting a live auction with American Horror Story and fans of the show can now get their hands on costumes, sets and props used by their favorite stars from the hit show including looks seen on Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and more. Because why create a costume when you could dress up in the authentic gear that the actors have worn on the show? And the items aren’t just good for Halloween. Basset’s character is offering up an animal print jumpsuit and Paulson’s character is auctioning off her wedding ring, making them the perfect fall accessories. Scroll through to see some of Stylish’s favorite picks!