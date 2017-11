The best and the brightest of the music industry strut their stuff on the red carpet for the American Music Awards 2017 hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on Sunday, November 19, at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. From Selena Gomez’s effortless blonde bob and bitten lips to Ciara’s wet look ‘do, see our favorite glam moments from the evening.

