No sophomore slump here! Tracee Ellis Ross triumphantly returned as host of the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, after her super successful (and fashionable!) debut last year. In addition to once again killing it as emcee of one of music’s biggest nights that saw Taylor Swift take home her record-breaking 23rd AMA award, Ross slayed the fashion game with 10 (yes, 10!) statement-making outfits each by black designers.

After walking the red carpet in a boss-lady black-accented Pyer Moss suit, the Black-ish star kicked off the show in a fierce sequined catsuit and Dapper Dan cape and announced that all of her ensembles for the evening would incorporate pieces from black designers. Working with her longtime stylist Karla Welch, Ross turned in one fabulous look after another as she played with color, pattern and proportion in dresses, jumpsuits and more.

Keep scrolling to see all 10 of Ross’ American Music Award fashion moments!