Probiotics took the skin care world by storm last year. But in 2019, it’s all about amino acids. These little wonders are essentially building blocks that make up proteins to assist with our overall health functions. And while we know they’re good for our insides, they’re also good for our outsides as well — specifically when added to skin products!

But what exactly do amino acids do for your complexion? Well, a lot! They keep skin hydrated, glowing and smooth by pushing moisture through the top layer, promoting cell turnover, all while providing antioxidant protection. Oh, and all this moisturizing goodness makes for the look of a smoother, more line-free face. Who isn’t into that idea?

To get in on this skin care trend, check out our top seven products that contain amino acids, from cleansers to oils to lip balm.