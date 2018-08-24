Ashley Benson is the ultimate cool girl, and, as it turns out, she doesn’t mess around when it comes to beauty and fashion. The former Pretty Little Liars star is all about keeping her routine quick and low maintenance, and when we caught up with her in NYC on Thursday, August 23, at an event celebrating the launch of Olay’s Foaming Whip Body Wash, she had just ditched her chest-grazing hair extensions in favor of a tousled bob that is perfect for fall.

Tired of constantly having to tend to her longer locks, the blonde beauty tells Us that she feels the most like herself when she has short hair. Oh, and the energy saved styling her tresses means more time in the shower playing with her fave new Olay wash.

“I’m obsessed with the product. I feel like I am putting whipped cream all over myself, which is so fun,” Benson says of the foaming cleanser that comes in three scents (White Strawberry & Mint, Birch Water & Lavender and — her favorite — Shea Butter). “It also gives you a nice glow.”

When it comes to both beauty and fashion, Benson is a firm believer that simpler is better, but she’s still got some pretty killer tips and tricks. Keep scrolling for the truth about her cute new cut, the secret to her five-minute face and why the Olsen twins are her fall style inspo (same, girl!).