If we know one thing about former Bachelor star Corinne Olympios it’s that she isn’t shy — which means that when she sat down with Stylish on Thursday, April 19 at WE Day at The Forum in Inglewood, California she was perfectly happy to dish on everything when it comes to her beauty and fashion choices. While the 26-year-old standout is usually grabbing headlines with her relationship status, she reveals that she’s currently single and ready to mingle! And based on her makeup and sporty-cute outfits, it’s safe to say Olympios won’t be on the market for too much longer. The reality star opened up about how her look has changed recently, the outfit she was recently inspired to rip off, her beauty must-haves, her love of sweatpants and the get-up you can expect to see her rocking on her next big date night adventure. Scroll through to see what she had to say!