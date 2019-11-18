Beauty Products That Make Us Feel Like We’re in Paradise, Even In The Dead Of Winter

Lost In Paradise by Sofia Vergara

First up we have Sofia Vergara’s newest fragrance, Lost In Paradise. And while the name speaks for itself, its floriental fruity blend filled with luscious fruits and sun kissed flowers will instantly transport you to a tropical utopia, evoking all the blissful feels. Inspired by Sofia’s love of all things exotic, she shares “I wanted to create a scent that instantly lifts women’s spirits and allows them to escape to their own paradise.” Say no more, Sofia, we are ready to get lost. BRB while we set up our out of office alert.

Link to purchase: 3.4 oz Parlux Fragrance $40

Link to purchase: 3-Piece Perfume Gift Set, $20