Celebrity Style

Behind-the-Scenes Pics From Bella Hadid’s Epic Underwater Calvin Klein Swim Photo Shoot

By
Behind-the-Scenes Pics From Bella Hadid’s Epic Underwater Calvin Klein Swim Photo Shoot
 Courtesy of Bella Hadid/Instagram
5
5 / 5
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Prepping for the Perfect Shot

Photographers prepare to capture Bella in her element.

Back to top