Bella Hadid knows a thing or two about rocking an athleisure look. The supermodel regularly steps out in workout ensembles that are fancy AF. But her red, white and blue two-piece Kith x Nike jumpsuit that she rocked to get dinner with her dad, Mohamed Hadid in NYC on Tuesday, October 24 was all that much more fabulous because of the chic Jennifer Fisher silver-plated hoops. Check out our curated-by Stylish picks for circular earrings that will complete any outfit — even if it’s for your workout! Get ready to add to your jewelry collection.

