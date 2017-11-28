When in doubt, reach for a classic. That’s what Bella Hadid did when she stepped out in a casual-cool ensemble complete with a pair of classic white Converse high-top sneakers while out in Miami on Monday, November 27. Jumping on the old-school sneaker trend, the model turned to the shoe that defined athleisure long before athleisure was a thing. Why have stayed a staple throughout the decades? They work whether you are wearing tan jersey dresses or a comfy look with a slouchy pair of jeans and a crop top.

