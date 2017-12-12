Bella Hadid is constantly proving to US that items of clothing we previously overlooked might actually be the most practical and chic in our closets (remember when she brought back pedal pushers?). Well, she’s done it again. The supermodel posted a super sultry snapshot of herself to her Instagram feed, but the plot twist was she was wearing overalls. It served as a reminder that denim onesies aren’t just functional in the utilitarian sense — when paired with the right top, they can be downright sexy in an understated way, not to mention comfortable. To get in on Bella’s look, shop our denim overall picks!

