Bella Hadid Has a Thing for Tiny Sunglasses and We Have the Pics to Prove It

Bella Hadid seen in SoHo on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
Bella Hadid seen in SoHo on February 12, 2018 in New York City.  Gotham/GC Images
We all let out a collective ‘awww’ when we spotted the Instagram Mohamed Hadid shared earlier of week of his dinner with daughter Bella Hadid because the father-daughter bonding was oh so sweet, but we also couldn’t help but notice the pair’s fierce sunglass situation. In fact, we’ve noticed Bella out and about in a series of teeny tiny frames recently that only she could pull off. From skinny rectangular shades and black-out lenses to slinky cat eyes and small cylindrical frames, Hadid clearly has a sunglass collection that rivals the size of her clothing wardrobe. Keep scrolling for a brief history of her tiny sunglass obsession!