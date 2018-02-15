We all let out a collective ‘awww’ when we spotted the Instagram Mohamed Hadid shared earlier of week of his dinner with daughter Bella Hadid because the father-daughter bonding was oh so sweet, but we also couldn’t help but notice the pair’s fierce sunglass situation. In fact, we’ve noticed Bella out and about in a series of teeny tiny frames recently that only she could pull off. From skinny rectangular shades and black-out lenses to slinky cat eyes and small cylindrical frames, Hadid clearly has a sunglass collection that rivals the size of her clothing wardrobe. Keep scrolling for a brief history of her tiny sunglass obsession!