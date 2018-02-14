Bella Hadid has certainly had a busy week! The in-demand supermodel has already walked in six different runway shows — including Michael Kors, Jason Wu and Ralph Lauren — at Fall-Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week in addition to making her way around town in a series of super stylish ensembles, but it seems as though the 21-year-old took a break from the madness for some family time. On Tuesday, February 13, Mohamed Hadid shared a sweet Instagram picture with his daughter, in which the pair are #twinning in tiny futuristic sunglasses at the dinner table.

Captioning the pic, “Beautiful long dinner. With the one and only Bella fun night (this girl can eat a storm) lots of laughter … great conversation. Love you baby,” Mohamed was clearly thrilled to share a meal with his hardworking daughter. The pair, who dined at Cipriani in NYC, both sported fashion-forward frames while seated in front of a yummy-looking dessert. While Mohamed appeared to be rocking a circular pair of sunglasses from Dior, Bella looked cool in amber rectangular shades that she has been spotted wearing throughout Fashion Week. Both kept the rest of their ensembles simple yet chic in all-black.

NYFW has been a family affair for the Hadids. Bella and Gigi walked in three shows together — bringing the house down at Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung and Anna Sui. Mohamed attended the Anna Sui show on Tuesday, February 13, and cheered his daughters on from the front row. As Us reported, Mohamed was ever the proud papa during the show’s finale, giving his girls a standing ovation as they passed by.

Despite his daughter’s high-fashion accolades, Mohamed proved he can keep up just fine with his stylish brood, and we can’t get enough of the father-daughter bonding!

