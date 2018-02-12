New York Fashion Week is well underway, and the runways of the Fall-Winter 2018 shows are being ruled by some of fashion’s most famous faces. From Kaia Gerber continuing the legacy of the her mom Cindy Crawford and the ‘90s supermodel brigade to Ashley Graham getting real on the catwalk, there have been no shortage of storylines this season. Gigi and Bella Hadid have been the ultimate sister act walking together at both Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell, while Irina Shayk, who welcomed her first child with Bradley Cooper less than a year ago, walked with… a robot. Keep scrolling for our favorite NYFW runway moments!