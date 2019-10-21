Style Patrol About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond By Alexis Camarena 4 hours ago John Salangsang/REX 2826 2827 / 2826 Natalie Portman In a sheer Dior gown that showed off her figure, on October 19 at the L.A. Dance Project Gala. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News