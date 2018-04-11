Festival season is finally upon Us, which means your social media feeds will soon be filled with unicorn makeup, flower crowns and cutoff shorts. But if you are lucky enough to be headed to the desert, you are likely in need of some boho-chic luggage for the trip. From indestructible duffles to cell phone-friendly pouches, ‘90s-chic fanny packs to cute yet practical backpacks, we’ve rounded up the best baggage for Coachella and beyond. Keep scrolling to see our best music festival luggage picks!